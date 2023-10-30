HEAD TOPICS

Manitoba’s new government brings hope of land return for Metis community

In the Metis village of Saint Madeleine, Manitoba, the government burned down the community to make a pasture for cattle to graze. Every summer, descendants gather in the field to stay connected to their community and culture.

With a new government in Manitoba and a First Nations premier, there's hope that the land will be returned for next year's gathering. Melissa Ridgen reports.

