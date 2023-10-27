Manhunt for Maine mass shooting suspect enters Day 2

Authorities lifted their shelter in place order Friday evening, nearly 48 hours after the shootings. The names and pictures of the 16 males and 2 females who died were released as State Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck asked for a moment of silence at a news conference. Their ages ranged from 14 to 76.

Authorities say Card, 40, who has firearms training, opened fire at the bar and a bowling alley Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine's second-largest city. Authorities found a suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, the law enforcement officials said. They said it didn't provide any specific motive for the shooting. Authorities also recovered Card's cellphone in the home, making a search more complicated because authorities routinely use phones to track suspects, the officials said.

“This is his stomping ground,” Richard Goddard, who lives on the road where a search took place on Thursday, said of the suspect. “He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket.” The Maine Educational Center for the Deaf said the shootings killed at least four members of their community, many of whom were ardent advocates for the deaf and hard of hearing. headtopics.com

While the shelter in place order was lifted, authorities did ban hunting in Lewiston and three nearby towns on Saturday, which is “Maine Resident Only Day” and serves as the kickoff to the busiest stretch of the state's popular deer hunting season.

