(AP) - Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally, law enforcement officials gave no indication that they have any leads on Robert Card's whereabouts.

Previously, police had said that Card had left his car at a boat ramp in the town of Lisbon shortly after thes Wednesday evening. A gun was found in the car and federal agents were testing it to determine if it was used in the, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

The Cards have lived in Bowdoin for generations, neighbors said, and various members of the family own hundreds of acres in the area. The family owned the local sawmill and years ago donated the land for a local church. headtopics.com

Authorities say Card, 40, who has firearms training, opened fire with at least one rifle at a bar and a bowling alley Wednesday in Lewiston,Family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar, according to the law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“People have problems, but you don't expect them to go off the deep end like that,” Letarte said. “When we saw it on the news last night, I was shocked.” The manager of the youth bowling league vowed that the league would survive despite the devastating grief members were feeling. headtopics.com

The attacks stunned a state of only 1.3 million people that has one of the country's lowest homicide rates: 29 killings in all of 2022.s. Crime scene technicians were still gathering evidence at the bar and bowling alley. Dozens of officers spent Thursday at Card family land. After several hours they left with state police saying it was unclear whether the suspect had ever been at the location.

