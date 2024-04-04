Manhattan Judge Denies Trump's Request to Delay Hush Money Case

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan denied former President Donald Trump’s request to delay his hush money case until the Supreme Court decides on presidential immunity. The judge declined Trump’s request because he requested it “long past the statutory period.

” “Further, as an aside, the fact that the Defendant waited until a mere 17 days prior to the scheduled trial date of March 25, 2024, to file the motion, raises real questions about the sincerity and actual purpose of the motion,” continued Merchan. Merchan already delayed the trial until April 15. The defense received hundreds of thousands of pages of supposed evidence that could be vital for its case. DA Alvin Bragg inherited the case when he came into office in 2022 but suspended it. Then, he brought it back when Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign. Supposedly, Trump paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair

