Man with limited vision uses AI glasses to explore

Wes Ramage was born with a condition called optic nerve hypoplasia, an underdevelopment of the clusters of cells that relay signals from the retina to the brain. He can see objects, but no details. His family moved around a lot throughout Southern Ontario. As a kid with extremely limited vision, he had to devise ways of mapping his new surroundings each time. “Once I learned that environment, I was unstoppable,” he said. Mr.

Ramage could memorize layouts so well that he was comfortable riding a bike in his youth. But nothing in this world is static. One day, he was tearing along and slammed into a set of monkey bars that had been relocated unbeknownst to him, and went sailing over his front tire. His desire to explore is unabated at age 43. These days, Mr. Ramage wears a pair of internet-connected glasses that are linked up to a large language model, the artificial intelligence technology that underlies ChatGPT and other chatbots





