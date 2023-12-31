HEAD TOPICS

Man with limited vision uses AI glasses to explore

  • 📰 BurnabyNOW_News
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 48 sec. here
  • 10 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 51%
  • Publisher: 77%

Wes Ramage, who was born with optic nerve hypoplasia, uses internet-connected glasses linked to a language model to explore his surroundings despite his limited vision.

Wes Ramage, Limited Vision, Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Internet-Connected Glasses, Language Model, Artificial Intelligence, Chatgpt, Chatbots

Wes Ramage was born with a condition called optic nerve hypoplasia, an underdevelopment of the clusters of cells that relay signals from the retina to the brain. He can see objects, but no details. His family moved around a lot throughout Southern Ontario. As a kid with extremely limited vision, he had to devise ways of mapping his new surroundings each time. “Once I learned that environment, I was unstoppable,” he said. Mr.

Ramage could memorize layouts so well that he was comfortable riding a bike in his youth. But nothing in this world is static. One day, he was tearing along and slammed into a set of monkey bars that had been relocated unbeknownst to him, and went sailing over his front tire. His desire to explore is unabated at age 43. These days, Mr. Ramage wears a pair of internet-connected glasses that are linked up to a large language model, the artificial intelligence technology that underlies ChatGPT and other chatbots

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.