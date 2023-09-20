Man who shot escort in Burnaby garage should get 5-year sentence, Crown says

A Burnaby man who ordered an escort to his garage for his birthday while his wife and daughters were asleep in the house should get a five-year prison sentence for shooting the escort in the back after the arrangement fell apart, according to a Crown prosecutor. Varinder Singh Deo, 45, was charged in May 2021 with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and using a firearm while committing an offence. He was in B.C.

Supreme Court in Vancouver Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to the first two charges in May. Crown prosecutor Daniel Mulligan described Deo's offence as 'an act of senseless violence and profound cowardice.





