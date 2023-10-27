Man who lived in home that operated as a daycare facility in Oshawa facing sexual assault charges

Durham police are concerned there may be more victims after a man was arrested in connection to historical sexual assaults.

Last month, the Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation following reports of a sexual assault that transpired in the mid-1980’s.Through investigation, officers identified more victims and the investigation revealed additional reports of sexual assaults that happened between the years of 1967 and 1991.

The accused lived in a home that functioned as a daycare facility in the Waverly Street South and Cartier Avenue area of Oshawa. Investigators are urging anyone who had children in this home during those years to come forward if they have any concerns.Frank Nehenman, 82 of Whitby has been charged with numerous offences including Gross Indecency, Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference with Person Under the Age of 14 and Assault.Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Connolly at the Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5339 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). headtopics.com

Read more:

DurhamRadioNews »

Man arrested on outstanding warrant in Oshawa also faces drug trafficking chargesA man arrested on an outstanding warrant is also facing drug trafficking charges in Oshawa. Police were on foot patrol in downtown Oshawa Tuesday when they s Read more ⮕

Man Eats His Last Supper Without Knowing, Doctors Warn Against The “Fried Rice Syndrome”Doctor and TikToker Dr. Joe went viral for explaining why a 20-year-old man died after eating pasta that had just been sitting out a bit too long. Read more ⮕

Two people struck by vehicle in OshawaDurham police are investigating after a vehicle struck two people in Oshawa. The incident happened Wednesday outside a plaza on King Street, east of Wilson R Read more ⮕

SIU not laying charges against officers after suspect suffers injury during arrest in OshawaThe Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will not be laying charges against Durham police officers after a suspect was injured. On June 24, police forced their Read more ⮕

Royal Legion in North Oshawa needs your help with this year’s poppy campaignThe Royal Legion Branch 43 in North Oshawa is looking for volunteers to help out with the poppy campaign this year. Normally, Air and Army cadets help with t Read more ⮕

Metroland will no longer print community newspapers, including those in DurhamHundreds of journalists have been laid off without severance, following the closure of several local papers in Durham Region and across Ontario. Metroland Me Read more ⮕