Man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run in Gatineau

Gatineau police say a 40-year-old man has turned himself in to police after a fatal hit-and-run collision on Tuesday. The man contacted them to say he was the driver involved in the crash. He was arrested in Ontario and taken to Gatineau for questioning. The vehicle involved in the crash was seized.





ctvottawa » / 🏆 29. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Misdiagnosed with Fatal Disease Urges Specialist ConsultationA Winnipeg man who was misdiagnosed with a fatal disease by two different doctors says anybody believed to have a life-threatening condition should be sent to a specialist in the field for final determination.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

B.C. man who pleaded guilty to making child pornography released repeatedlyA B.C. man who has pleaded guilty to making child pornography and was found to be a high risk to reoffend multiple times has been released repeatedly, a Vancouver judge heard Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Gift Ideas for Men: The Perfect Gifts for Every Man in Your LifeFind the perfect gift for all the men in your life with this list of gift ideas. From coffee to tea, this list has something for everyone.

Source: financialpost - 🏆 7. / 85 Read more »

Man who shot escort in Burnaby garage should get 5-year sentence, Crown saysA Burnaby man who ordered an escort to his garage for his birthday while his wife and daughters were asleep in the house should get a five-year prison sentence for shooting the escort in the back after the arrangement fell apart, according to a Crown prosecutor.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Oak Bay Man Raises Awareness About Warning Signs of Heart AttackAn Oak Bay man shares his experience of suffering two heart attacks and not having all the textbook warning signs. He emphasizes the importance of recognizing different symptoms and seeking medical attention.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Kelowna man who fatally stabbed fiancée back in 2014 arrested again for attempted murderA Kelowna man who fatally stabbed his fiancée 27 times back in 2014 is back behind bars, after he nearly killed another person while out of custody on statutory release.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »