I met some guy last night in Miami who admitted to me that he spends $10,000/month on “AI girlfriends”.“Me: speechless. There are a few platforms he likes but he prefers candy dot ai and kupid dot aiis a platform allowing users to “create your virtual girlfriend”. As per the website, users can choose their age, eyes, hairstyle, hair color, body type, breast, butt, and personality.describes itself as “the best unrestricted AI art generator that can create unlimited dialogues and images.

In a follow-up X post, Greg highlighted: “In case you were wondering, AI boyfriends exist too. And this category will probably thrive too.”TikTok users has reported that they were “falling for” DAN, ChatGPT’s alter ego with a flirty macho male voice that some have compared to Christian Grey from “Fifty Shades of Grey,”Platforms like Candi.ai and Kupid.

Nearly half of them — 47.2% — did so out of curiosity while 23.9% said they were lonely and seeking interactions. Nearly 17% said they were “AI-phished” — meaning they did not realize they were talking to a chatbot.Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more.

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.Such a relationship will always be one-sided. Even if the AI girlfriend"needs you" for something, you'll just ignore them because their"needs" are not real.

