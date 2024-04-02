Man Sentenced to Jail for Voyeurism at Recreation Centre

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for voyeurism after a woman was watched from an adjoining cubicle as she showered and dressed at Sooke’s SEAPARC Recreation Centre. The jail sentence for Mark Istephan, whose previous convictions include attempted kidnapping in a case involving a 13-year-old girl, will be followed by three years of probation. B.C.

provincial court Judge Ted Gouge imposed a series of probation conditions, including that Istephan not be within 500 metres of the recreation centre and not have any communication with the victim or approach within 10 metres of her. According to the written reasons for sentence, the victim was at the recreation centre on May 4, 2022, for a morning workout and was using a gender-neutral change room with individual cubicles equipped with showers

