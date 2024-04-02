Man's Post-Divorce Transformation Sparks Jealousy in Ex-Wife

Divorce is hard, and it can happen due to many factors. Couples who come to the decision to separate don’t take it lightly. It’s interesting to note that nearly 52% of feel their self-esteem improved after breaking it off with their partner. That’s because many individuals feel motivated to work on themselves after such a big change. One man on Reddit also underwent a dramatic transformation post-divorce.

But he was in for a shock when he realized that his ex-wife couldn't stand seeing him happy and began saying nasty things about him to his friends and their kids. The 49-year-old balding and overweight man decided to change his life after divorce, and in the past 2 years, he has become lean, got tattoos, shaved his head, started using a hair system, and found a 33-year-old partner

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Doesn't Divorce Cheating Wife Until Their 10th Anniversary To Score On Their PrenupFinding out that your partner has been cheating you for years can be one of the most painful things you experience in life. It’s hard to know where to go from there.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

N.S. man arraigned on pair of charges from antisemitic post on social mediaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

N.S. man arraigned on pair of charges from antisemitic post on social mediaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Foden leads Man City fightback for derby win over Man United after Haaland's glaring missPhil Foden led Manchester City’s fightback after an astonishing miss by Erling Haaland for a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a one-sided derby that exposed the gulf between the two Premier League rivals on Sunday.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Sudbury man charged in subway assault that left a 71-year-old man with serious injuriesA Sudbury man has been arrested after allegedly pushing another man to the ground shortly after he exited a subway train at Don Mills Station last week.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Man killed, 2nd man injured in Mississauga shootingPeel police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Mississauga on March 21, 2024.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »