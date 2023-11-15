Man released on bail over death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when he was struck by an opponent's skate blade in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield's home arena in central England. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was arrested on Tuesday, and released on bail on Wednesday pending further inquiries.
Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield, was the other player involved in the grisly incident that reverberated around the hockey community and led to moments of silence in the NHL. Video of the incident shows Johnson skating with the puck toward the Steelers net. Petgrave skates toward Johnson and collides with another Panthers player. Petgrave's left skate kicks up as he begins to fall and the blade hits Johnson in the neck. Both players land on the ice. Petgrave immediately got to his feet. Johnson rose more slowly and as he is helped off the ice, his jersey is covered in blood
Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CTVCalgary | Read more »
Source: DCN_Canada | Read more »
Source: VancouverSun | Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »
Source: PGCitizen | Read more »
Source: boredpanda | Read more »