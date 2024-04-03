Man on Trial for Running Over Toronto Police Officer

A collision reconstructionist is expected to testify today at the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was struck by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Three police officers who witnessed the incident previously testified Northrup was standing with his hands up when he was struck, but the defence says the officer had already been knocked to the ground when it happened. Zameer's wife, Aaida Shaikh, testified Tuesday that she had no idea they had hit a person until she heard it from investigators, and thought they had gone over a speed bump. Shaikh told the court she and her husband didn't know the people who rushed towards their car that night were police officers, and instead believed they were being attacked

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Collision Reconstructionist to Testify in Trial of Man Accused of Running Over Toronto Police OfficerA collision reconstructionist is expected to testify today at the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. The accused, Umar Zameer, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The incident occurred in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall, where Northrup was struck by a vehicle. The defence claims that the officer had already been knocked to the ground before being struck. Zameer's wife testified that she was unaware they had hit a person until informed by investigators.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Collision Reconstructionist to Testify in Trial of Man Accused of Running Over Toronto Police OfficerA collision reconstructionist is expected to testify today at the trial of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det.-Const. Jeffrey Northrup. Northrup died on July 2, 2021, after he was struck by a vehicle in an underground parking garage at Toronto City Hall. Three police officers who witnessed the incident previously testified Northrup was standing with his hands up when he was struck, but the defence says the officer had already been knocked to the ground when it happened.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Wife of man accused of running over Toronto cop tells jury she feared for her lifeTORONTO — The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer told jurors Tuesday she feared the two people rushing toward their car in an underground garage that night were going to kill them.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Wife of man accused of running over Toronto cop tells jury she feared for her lifeTORONTO — The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer told jurors Tuesday she feared the two people rushing toward their car in an underground garage that night were going to kill them.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Wife of man accused of running over Toronto cop tells jury she feared for her lifeThe wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer told jurors Tuesday she feared the two people rushing toward their car in an underground garage that night were going to kill them.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Jury selection set to start today in trial of man accused of killing Toronto copJury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »