Man Misdiagnosed with Fatal Disease Urges Specialist Consultation

A Winnipeg man who was misdiagnosed with a fatal disease by two different doctors says anybody believed to have a life-threatening condition should be sent to a specialist in the field for final determination. Fredrik Bergstrom, 51, went to see his family physician in March after developing a limp and numbness in one foot for no apparent reason. "He did a 10-minute examination and then he literally teared up and hugged me and he said, 'Fredrik, this is ALS,'" Bergstrom said.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niagara Falls Mayor Hopes Rainbow Bridge Will Reopen After Fatal ExplosionThe mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont., expects the Rainbow Bridge to reopen Thursday or Friday after a car crash and explosion Wednesday killed two people on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

San Diego Resident Dies from Tickborne IllnessPublic health officials in San Diego County are warning the public about tickborne illnesses after a resident died from a disease contracted in Northern Mexico. The disease, known as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, can be transmitted through tick bites and affects both humans and dogs. Early symptoms include fever, headaches, and stomach upset. Prompt diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are crucial for effective management of the disease.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

B.C. man who pleaded guilty to making child pornography released repeatedlyA B.C. man who has pleaded guilty to making child pornography and was found to be a high risk to reoffend multiple times has been released repeatedly, a Vancouver judge heard Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Fake Hate: Police File Charges Against Ohio Man Who Allegedly Faked Anti-Palestinian Hate Crime'A release from the department insists Ayyad not only wasn’t struck by a vehicle nor subjected to racial slurs, but that he was actually injured during an earlier fight with his brother...' - WKYC

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Gift Ideas for Men: The Perfect Gifts for Every Man in Your LifeFind the perfect gift for all the men in your life with this list of gift ideas. From coffee to tea, this list has something for everyone.

Source: financialpost - 🏆 7. / 85 Read more »

Man who shot escort in Burnaby garage should get 5-year sentence, Crown saysA Burnaby man who ordered an escort to his garage for his birthday while his wife and daughters were asleep in the house should get a five-year prison sentence for shooting the escort in the back after the arrangement fell apart, according to a Crown prosecutor.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »