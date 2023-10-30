Man Keeps $22 Million Lottery Win a Secret

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.What would you do if you won 22 million dollars? Buy a new house or new car? Throw a big party for everyone you know? Quit your job and travel the world?

– Then I’ll let them know. I’m not gonna keep it from them forever, but like… Our parents, we haven’t told any of them. We had another incident about a month after we won the lottery. Um, incident. I don’t want to call it that. My wife’s great uncle passed away shortly thereafter and he didn’t have any kids and he was never married and he left most of his inheritance to my wife and her siblings. So we’ve been able to use that as like, our cover story for when we help people.

“Remember that money is just an amplifier,” says Elise. “As a resource, money allows us to amplify what’s inside of us. If you’re living a life filled with stress, guilt, shame, anxiety, selfishness, scarcity, and even trauma around money… Money is not going to fix those problems. Instead, it’s just going to amplify who you were before.” headtopics.com

Man Wins $22 Million But Keeps It A Secret From Children So That They Don't Get Lazy

