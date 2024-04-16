Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Downtown Victoria

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing Monday morning in downtown Victoria, the seventh in the city since March 1.

Traffic officers were flagged down about 10:30 a.m. Monday and told about a stabbing in the 600-block of Yates Street.Three separate sites were blocked off while forensics officers gathered evidence.Police said in a statement that although the number and close frequency of recent stabbing incidents is “concerning,” it’s not significantly higher than most other years.

“It’s important to note that these numbers do not specifically indicate stabbings, but all assaults that involve a knife,” police said. “Each day, tens of thousands of people safely live, work, play and visit in Victoria, and our citizens and visitors should continue to feel safe in going about their day-to-day lives,” police said.

Stabbing Hospitalization Downtown Victoria Isolated Incidents Homicides Police Investigation

