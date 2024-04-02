Man has close encounter with orca while paddling near Vancouver Island

A B.C. man was paddling near Vancouver Island when an orca swam just metres from him. Brad Carr was heading out to the Juan de Fuca Strait from Jordan River on his paddle board on March 27 when he spotted a dorsal fin around 3 p.m. "I've been surfing there for over 40 years; never seen anything like this ever, not even close,” says Carr. A surfing friend of his was nearby and captured the video of the incredible encounter.

"Just as I enter the water to head out for the waves, this monstrous killer whale comes cruising up the river mouth under the bridge,” says Carr. “It does a loop inside the bay and then comes back out under the bridge and out to sea.” Carr tried to keep his distance from the orca while on the paddle board and said it came within 10 metres of him. "The dorsal fin was so huge it didn't seem real,” he says. It was an experience he won’t forget. "I wasn't too frightene

