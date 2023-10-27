Man found adrift in life raft 74 kilometres off Island had been missing for two weeks

A man rescued after being found adrift in a life raft 74 kilometres off the west coast of Vancouver Island had been missing for two weeks, says the U.S. Coast Guard, who called his rescue “nothing short of a miracle.”

He was one of two men who left Oct. 12 from Grays Harbour in Westport, Washington, about halfway down the Washington coast, on a three-day trip. The two, who were on a 13-metre vessel, were reported missing on Oct. 22, a week after they were expected to return.

The men were not from Washington, and Steve Strohmaier, petty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, speculated the delay in reporting them missing might have been due to the extra time it was expected for them to travel home. headtopics.com

The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search this week, but it was suspended after three days, having covered more than 36,000 square kilometres using helicopters, with infrared cameras and a larger aircraft that was brought down from Alaska, said Strohmaier.

Just hours later, fishermen onboard a vessel off the coast of Tofino spotted a life raft. The man on the raft turned out to be one of the two missing men. “The fact that they were at least close enough in this vast ocean to see a life raft, and/or a flare, whatever it might have been, and then go alongside and find somebody alive in that life raft is just unbelievable,” Strohmaier said.Coast guard officials are hoping to speak with him to determine whether to renew the search for the other man, who remains missing. headtopics.com

