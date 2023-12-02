Man Finds Creativity After Eye Injury

To appreciate why Lynndon Franz wears a Santa hat in his workshop, we need to go back to that day he got a nail stuck in his eye. “It was probably about that size,” Lynndon says after pulling a large nail out of a container full of them.“He called my name, so I turned,” Lynndon says. “And I got one in the eye.”“The one thing I loved doing,” Lynndon says. “I couldn’t do anymore.”“It was amazing!” Lynndon recalls with a smile.

And like his picture of the sun rising on a new day, Lynndon learned creativity could brighten his life.Decades later, Lynndon had to give-up taking pictures. He was repeatedly hospitalized for debilitating bouts of vertigo, which led to a severe and chronic condition. “My brain is telling me I’m falling all the time,” Lynndon says, adding he never stops feeling dizzy.“It's tough to try and keep going every day,” Lynndon admits. But like he did after the nail accident, rather than focusing on all the things he couldn’t do, Lynndon eventually taught himself something creative he coul





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in AntarcticaHONOLULU (AP) — A federal court jury on Wednesday found a man not guilty of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in AntarcticaHONOLULU (AP) — A federal court jury on Wednesday found a man not guilty of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in AntarcticaHONOLULU (AP) — A federal court jury on Wednesday found a man not guilty of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in AntarcticaHONOLULU (AP) — A federal court jury on Wednesday found a man not guilty of assaulting a woman at a U.S. research station in Antarctica.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Jury finds fatal police shooting of Nanaimo man a homicideA coroner’s jury recommends annual crisis-intervention and de-escalation training for RCMP officers and the increased use of non-lethal Tasers.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

'He was a good man': Family of First Nations man question Winnipeg in-custody deathWINNIPEG — Loved ones of a First Nations man who died in police custody say officers failed to help him when he needed it most.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »