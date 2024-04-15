Man Fatally Shot in Toronto's Weston Neighbourhood

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally shot in the city’s Weston neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.Officers were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. following reports of several gunshots heard in that area.Despite life-saving measures being attempted, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Duale is the city’s 21st murder victim of the year.They also said that they're unclear on how the suspect fled the area, nor do they know what led to this fatal shooting.
