Man Fatally Shot in Mississauga, Police Seek Public's Help

Man Dies in Overnight Shooting in MississaugaPeel Regional Police report that a man has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the area of Goreway and Morningstar drives. Police do not believe there is any further threat to public safety. No suspect details have been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Fatal collision in Mississauga leaves one dead and three injuredA collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Mississauga has resulted in one fatality and three individuals hospitalized. Peel Regional Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Woman in Mississauga fears she may never see family in Gaza again due to communication blackoutRiham Balousha, a resident of Mississauga , Ont., expresses her distress over the communication blackout in Gaza, fearing she may never be able to see her family again. The blackout has paralyzed the health network and the UN calls for its restoration.

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Mississauga CrashAt least one person was injured in a crash in Mississauga , with their injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Charges Recommended Against RCMP Officers in Shooting Death of Indigenous ManThe B.C. police watchdog has recommended charges against three RCMP officers involved in the shooting death of a 38-year-old Indigenous father of two in Campbell River. The officers are being investigated for their use of force. The family of the victim welcomes the recommendation and calls for more Indigenous involvement in the process.

Man Protects Endangered Salamanders by Stopping TrafficA dedicated man in Toronto helps protect endangered Jefferson salamanders by persuading the municipality to close a major road during their migration season.