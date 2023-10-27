Man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving Oshawa daycare

Durham Regional Police say they began investigating in September after reports of an alleged sexual assault in the mid-1980s.

They say a complainant came forward and investigators have since been able to identify other alleged victims. Police say the investigation found reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 1967 and 1991.Police are urging anyone who had children at the home during those years to come forward if they have concerns.

The man has been charged with gross indecency, assault, sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 14. headtopics.com

