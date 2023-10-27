Man facing charges after trying to break into Whitby home

Around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress in the area of Kirby Crescent and Holden Court.Officers set up a perimeter and found the suspect a short distance away.The suspect was found in possession of numerous break-in tools.

Dimitri Rudenko, 51, of Maple is charged with: Mischief under $5000, Break and Enter Dwelling House and Possess Break-in Instruments.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-579-1520 ext. 1825 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).Ctrl+Enter

