Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag walks on the field after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Oct. 29.Manchester City forward Phil Foden dropped to his knees and slid toward the away fans as he completed the scoring in the 191st Manchester derby.

“It looks easy but it is not. It really, really is not,” Guardiola said. “ a lot of respect for United for what they do, but we were at our best, especially in the second half.” It is now 10 years since United won its last league championship, while City has lifted the title seven times since being backed by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family in 2008. Guardiola has delivered five titles in six years and last season led the club to a treble of trophies – the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

United has lost seven games in all competitions this season, with this latest defeat leaving it eight points off the Champions League places. “I think we are on the way up, the start was difficult but now we are on the way up,” the Dutch coach said. “When injuries are getting back we will be getting stronger. We have to be patient, but I am happy with some injuries coming back and then our side will be stronger.” headtopics.com

Onana denied Haaland a second before halftime, but was beaten when the Norwegian headed in four minutes after the break. Onana stopped Haaland again before the forward set up Foden in the 80th.

