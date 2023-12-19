Man charged with murder of missing woman appears in court

For seven years, Marina Goodyear has only seen the man she’s certain killed her mother in passing. On Monday, Dec. 18, she sat feet away from Dean Frederick Penney as he made an appearance in provincial court in Corner Brook. 'Hopefully now they’ll find her': Supporters of missing St. Anthony woman Jennifer Hillier-Penney emotional after waiting seven years for an arrest Missing St.

Anthony woman Jennifer Hillier Penney's estranged husband has been charged with her murder Hillier-Penney, 38, was last seen at Penney’s house in St. Anthony on Nov. 30, 2016. Her body has not been recovered. Marina Goodyear had many supporters with her when she attended the court appearance for Dean Penney in Corner Brook on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Penney is charged with the first-degree murder of Goodyear’s mother, Jennifer Hillier-Penney. - Diane Crocker/SaltWire - Diane CrockerHis court appearance was a short one, lasting all of three minutes. He’s consented to remand while his lawyer awaits disclosure from the Crown and his next appearance has been set for Friday, Dec. 2





