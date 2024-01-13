Man Charged with Murder for Fatal Collision in South Los Angeles

A 22-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder for a violent collision in South Los Angeles that killed a man, a woman and their 5-year-old daughter and badly injured the girl’s sister, the L.A. district attorney announced Thursday.

Jordan Kahari Isaac was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year’s Eve when he ran a stop sign and plowed into a sedan occupied by Jose Pascagaza, 49, his wife, Luisa Bernal, 30, and their daughters Mia, 5, and Hanna, who just turned 2. The toddler suffered traumatic injuries but is expected to recover, authorities said.Jose Pascagaza, Luisa Bernal and their daughter Mia, 5, were killed in a New Year's Eve collision in Los Angeles. Their 2-year-old daughter was badly injured but is expected to recover.Authorities said that just before the deadly crash, Isaac, driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe, rear-ended another car several blocks away, injuring the driver. Instead of stopping, he allegedly sped away, driving over 60 mph in a 25 mph residential zone, and ran a stop sign before T-boning the seda





HuffPostCanada » / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Don Ferrey: The Man Who Sells Christmas Trees for the Love of ItDon Ferrey, the owner/operator of Happy Pappy’s Christmas Tree Farm, sells Christmas trees he grows on his land. Despite making little profit, he continues doing it because he enjoys seeing people's reactions and creating lasting memories.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Elderly Man Finds Love for Poetry and FashionAn 80-year-old man named Robin shares his love for writing poetry and his unique fashion sense.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Woman confronts man charged with her brother's death in courtA woman stands in a St. John's courtroom to confront the man charged with her brother's death. She recounts the horrifying memories and questions that haunt her.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Man charged with murder of missing woman appears in courtDean Frederick Penney, the estranged husband of missing woman Jennifer Hillier-Penney, has made a court appearance in Corner Brook. Hillier-Penney, who was last seen in 2016, has not been found. Supporters of the victim were emotional after waiting seven years for an arrest.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Man Arrested and Stolen Merchandise Recovered After Break-in at Uptown Shopping CentreSaanich police apprehended a suspect and recovered stolen goods worth $5,000 following a break-in at the Uptown shopping centre. The suspect was caught after smashing a window at a store and fleeing on foot. The forensic identification section assisted with the investigation.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »

Police appeal for help in locating missing man in Greater VictoriaPolice in Greater Victoria are appealing to the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen for more than three weeks. Timothy Keeling was last seen wearing red swimming trunks in downtown Victoria on Nov. 26. His car was later found in the 300 block of Beach Drive along the south Oak Bay waterfront.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »