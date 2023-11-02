Man calls in not-guilty plea on Burnaby drug trafficking charges

A search warrant executed in that case turned up 4.22 kilograms of methamphetamine, nearly half a kilogram of crack/cocaine, nearly 138 grams of pink fentanyl, $25,926 in cash and a loaded modified handgun, according to Saskatoon police.

'Organized crime' investigation The B.C. charges were approved and the warrant issued in April 2023, after an investigation by the province’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Winpenny said the investigation led to charges against six people, but she declined to provide more information as the matter is now before the courts. He appeared in B.C. provincial court by telephone from jail in Saskatchewan Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

