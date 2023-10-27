Man arrested on outstanding warrant in Oshawa also faces drug trafficking charges

Police were on foot patrol in downtown Oshawa Tuesday when they saw the man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

A search revealed a prohibited knife, a large quantity of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia with a street value over $10,000.Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3787 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).Ctrl+Enter

