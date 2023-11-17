Man arrested, homemade 'ghost guns' seized after shooting in Langford

Mounties have arrested a 41-year-old man and seized several prohibited firearms, including homemade "ghost guns," after a shooting earlier this year in Langford, B.C. Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots near the Jordie Lunn Bike Park around 12:25 a.m. on Feb. 20. No one was injured in the shooting, but a witness told police they encountered a lone man brandishing a gun near the scene. Responding officers secured several blocks around the bike park on Irwin Road.

Police dogs were deployed and uncovered bullet casings at a nearby construction site, police said. The West Shore RCMP released a seven-second surveillance video of the suspected shooter, urging anyone who recognized him to contact investigators immediately. Mounties say the man has now been identified and arrested using information received from the public. During a search of his Langford home, police seized "a significant number of restricted and prohibited firearms," including three loaded, homemade 3D-printed handguns, according to a statement from the detachment Thursday

