Man Arrested for Allegedly Punching Stranger at TTC Subway Station

A man who allegedly punched a person he did not know in the face at a TTC subway station in Etobicoke last month has been arrested. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue shortly after noon that day for reports of an assault. Investigators said two people were waiting for the subway train on the eastbound when one of them “suddenly and without provocation” punched the other in the face.

The victim went to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release. On Wednesday morning, police released a photo of the suspect, 42-year-old Jeffrey Lovell, who is wanted for assault

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man allegedly threw knife toward people, cars outside TTC subway stationA man was allegedly throwing a knife towards people and cars outside of an east end TTC subway station, Toronto police say.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Man allegedly punched random person in the face at TTC stationPolice are looking for a man who allegedly punched a person he did not know in the face at a TTC subway station in Etobicoke last month.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Man arrested after allegedly boarding Delta flight using photo of another passenger's ticketA Texas man was arrested after boarding a Delta Air Lines flight in Salt Lake City on Sunday without a ticket by using a photo he took of another passenger's boarding pass while they were not looking, according to court documents.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Suspect arrested for allegedly pushing 70-year-old man into moving Vancouver SkyTrain'The force of the push sent him head first into the side of the train.'

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

California Man Arrested For Allegedly Taking Leg Of Person Killed By TrainBen Blanchet is a reporter based in New York City. His work has been featured in the New York Post, Insider and The Buffalo News' Sun newspapers. He was born and educated in Upstate New York.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Man Who Allegedly Held 4 Hostages In Dutch Nightclub Has Been ArrestedDutch authorities were 'exceptionally happy' that there was a peaceful ending after four people were held hostage for hours.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »