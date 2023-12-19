Man Arrested and Stolen Merchandise Recovered After Break-in at Uptown Shopping Centre

Saanich police arrested a man and recovered over $5,000 worth of merchandise after a break-in at the Uptown shopping centre. The suspect was seen smashing a window at the Urban Trail shop and stealing items before fleeing on foot. He was later found hiding near the Galloping Goose Trail and taken into custody. The forensic identification section assisted with the investigation.





CTVNewsVI » / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Arrested for Assault Causing Bodily Harm in TorontoA 26-year-old man named Roman Kuk has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm in Toronto. The incident occurred after a verbal exchange between the suspect and the victim, resulting in both individuals falling to the ground. Police released images of the suspect to aid in his identification.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Kelowna man who fatally stabbed fiancée back in 2014 arrested again for attempted murderA Kelowna man who fatally stabbed his fiancée 27 times back in 2014 is back behind bars, after he nearly killed another person while out of custody on statutory release.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Drunk Driver Arrested After Failing Breathalyzer TestA drunk driver was arrested after failing a breathalyzer test. The driver was reported to the police by an author who smelled alcohol on his breath.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Three Radicals Arrested for Allegedly Damaging, Setting Fire to Israeli-Owned Factory in New HampshireAuthorities arrested three people in connection to the damage and fire at the Elbit Systems, an Israeli-owned company, factory in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Teenager Arrested for Plotting Terrorist Attack Against Ottawa Jewish CommunityThe arrest of a teenager accused of plotting a terrorist attack against the Ottawa Jewish community is the latest sign that Canada is struggling with the radicalization of youths.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Coroner's inquest into death of mentally ill man in Ontario jail set to beginThe inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri will be conducted virtually over 15 days and is expected to hear from roughly 20 witnesses. Faqiri's relatives have previously said they hope the inquest will provide answers about his death and the 11 days he spent in jail leading up to it.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »