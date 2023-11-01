Man arrested after Sidney business robbed, homeowner threatened

A search was initiated by police, who then received a call from a homeowner in North Saanich who was being threatened by a man in his yard. After taking the suspect into custody in connection with the robbery and uttering threats, police discovered he was wanted on three warrants for offences in Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula and the Fraser Valley.dkloster@timescolonist.com

