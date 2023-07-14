Man Accused of Terrorism in Canada for Killing Muslim Family

A man accused of being a violent white nationalist wanted to spread fear to all Muslims in Canada when he killed four members of an immigrant family by running them down with a pickup truck, a Crown lawyer told a jury Tuesday. “Nathaniel Veltman had a message for Muslims. That message was strong, that message was brutal, and that message was terrifying: ‘Leave this country or you and your loved ones could be next,” prosecutor Fraser Ball said while wrapping up a landmark terrorism prosecution.

Mr. Veltman, now 22, stands accused of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder for the fatal collision in London, Ont., on June 6, 2021. While driving the pickup truck, which he acquired weeks before, he did a U-turn, sped up and struck five members of a family, standing in traditional Pakistani clothing at a pedestrian crossing. Four of them died that day; the accused is also charged with attempted murder for hitting a boy who was 9 at the time and survived. Earlier on Tuesday, a defence lawyer told the jury that Mr

