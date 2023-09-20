Man accused of assaulting Vancouver police officer at protest appears in court

The 27-year-old Coquitlam man accused of assaulting a Vancouver police officer at a protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared in Downtown Community Court on Wednesday. Jakub Jerzy Markiewicz is facing charges of assault of a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. His next court appearance is Dec. 6.

VPD said they arrested a man after an officer was punched in the face and had her eyes gouged while dispersing the protest in Chinatown on Tuesday night. Nearly 100 officers were called to Bagheera cocktail bar on Main and Kiefer to deal with an estimated 250 protesters demanding Trudeau support a ceasefire in Israel’s war on the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. Sgt. Steve Addison said at a Wednesday news conference that 150 of the protesters had stood at the front and 100 in the alley. “We believe the protesters took some specific actions that cause concerns, things like moving barricades to block a part of the lane that would have blocked vehicle access in the need of a quick response,” Addison sai

