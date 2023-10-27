Man, 82, charged in sex assault investigation at Oshawa home that housed daycare

An 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation, police say.·Durham Regional Police say they began investigating in September after reports of an alleged sexual assault in the mid-1980s at a residence in the Waverly Street S. and Cartier Avenue area. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)An 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont.

The man has been charged with gross indecency, assault, sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under the age of 14. He was released on an undertaking. Durham Regional Police say they began investigating in September after reports of an alleged sexual assault in the mid-1980s at a residence in the Waverly Street South and Cartier Avenue area.

They say a complainant came forward and investigators have since been able to identify other alleged victims. Police say the investigation found reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred from 1967 to 1991.Anyone whose children attended the home is asked to come forward if they have concerns or a submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers. headtopics.com

Read more:

CBCToronto »

Man arrested on outstanding warrant in Oshawa also faces drug trafficking chargesA man arrested on an outstanding warrant is also facing drug trafficking charges in Oshawa. Police were on foot patrol in downtown Oshawa Tuesday when they s Read more ⮕

Man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving Oshawa daycarePolice say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation. Read more ⮕

Man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving daycareOSHAWA, Ont. — Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation. Read more ⮕

Man facing multiple charges in sex assault investigation involving daycareOSHAWA, Ont. — Police say an 82-year-old man who lived at an Oshawa, Ont., home that functioned as a daycare is facing multiple charges in a sexual assault investigation. Read more ⮕

Royal Legion in North Oshawa needs your help with this year’s poppy campaignThe Royal Legion Branch 43 in North Oshawa is looking for volunteers to help out with the poppy campaign this year. Normally, Air and Army cadets help with t Read more ⮕

Metroland will no longer print community newspapers, including those in DurhamHundreds of journalists have been laid off without severance, following the closure of several local papers in Durham Region and across Ontario. Metroland Me Read more ⮕