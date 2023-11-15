Man, 100, who built long-term care homes in Ontario, feted at birthday party in Scarborough

A Scarborough retirement home hosted a birthday party on Thursday for a 100-year-old man who at one time built, managed and operated a number of long-term care homes in southern Ontario. Fred Lafontaine, considered a leader in Ontario's long-term care and retirement home business, turned 100 on Oct. 6. The Scarborough Retirement Residence, located on Markham Road near Kingston Road, also celebrated Lafontaine's "lifetime of service"

