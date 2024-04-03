Male Athlete Suspended for Inappropriate Behavior in Female Locker Room

A male athlete was caught staring openly at one of the female athletes while she changed her clothes in the women’s locker room, and remarked. Lazuli Clark, a biological male who plays on the female basketball, volleyball, and track & field teams at KIPP Academy in Massachusetts, was suspended from the female-only rowing team after a girl accused him of leering at her breasts in a locker room.

The incident raises concerns about the inclusion of transgender athletes in female-only sports.

