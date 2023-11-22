Malaysia allows Coldplay concert despite protests

Organizers of Wednesday's Coldplay concert in Malaysia can stop the show if the British rock band misbehaves, a minister said as the government rejected Muslim conservatives' calls to cancel the show. Led by the country's opposition bloc, Muslim conservatives have protested the concert over Coldplay’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, they also pushed for the concert to be halted in solidarity with Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

Communication and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he doesn't foresee any problem with Coldplay's first concert in Malaysia later in the night





CP24 » / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters and slams organizers for lack of rest after early morning finishPARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Thursday in a rare scheduling protest, with the fatigued Italian criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest following an early morning finish in his previous match.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters and slams organizers for lack of rest after early morning finishPARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Thursday in a rare scheduling protest, with the fatigued Italian criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest following an early morning finish in his previous match.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Sinner withdraws from Paris Masters and slams organizers for lack of rest after early morning finishPARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Thursday in a rare scheduling protest, with the fatigued Italian criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest following an early morning finish in his previous match.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Protesters didn't say they joined convoy due to organizers' influence, officer agreesOTTAWA — An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed today that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the 'Freedom Convoy' because they were influenced by

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Protesters didn't say they joined convoy due to organizers' influence, officer agreesOTTAWA — An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed today that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the 'Freedom Convoy' because they were influenced by

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Protesters didn't say they joined convoy due to organizers' influence, officer agreesOTTAWA — An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed today that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the 'Freedom Convoy' because they were influenced by

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »