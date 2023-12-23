Makhachev Defeats Volkanovski to Retain Lightweight Crown

True superfights are still rare in mixed martial arts. Rarer still are those that actually live up to the billing or exceed expectations. The first of two encounters between reigning Makhachev performed brilliantly in a hostile environment, recorded his 12th straight victory and retained his undisputed lightweight crown with an exhaustive five-round unanimous decision over “Alexander The Great” in the UFC 284 main event on Feb. 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Scores were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46. The setback was Volkanovski’s first since May 10, 2013 and snapped his extraordinary 22-fight winning streak. Much more than gold was at stake Down Under. “It doesn’t matter how I won today,” Makhachev said at the post-fight press conference. “Now, I’m not just a champion. I’m the best fighter in the world. I’m very happy.” It was a strategic battle from beginning to en





