Majority of People in Favour of Protecting Wildlife in City, Survey Shows

of its Wildlife Strategy Survey showing the majority of people are in favour of protecting wildlife and want the city to take a more proactive, instead of reactive, approach to human-wildlife conflicts .The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
It’s an approach the Ottawa-Carleton Wildlife Centre would like to see in the updated strategy, but it says so far the city hasn’t responded to its position papers. In 2013, it was also recommended the city hire a dedicated wildlife officer. But that hasn’t happened, stirring up frustration among residents who have wildlife concerns.
"We need to take some perspective on this and just understand. But people do need information. They need to know when to react and when not to react, or what's a threat and what's not," said Dubreuil.Seriously injured woman extricated following 2-vehicle collision at east Ottawa intersectionWould I ever be qualified for a mortgage?A landslide in southwest Congo caused by heavy rains killed at least 15 people and left as many as 60 others missing, local officials said Sunday.
A Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in OHL playoff action on Saturday.Most-read stories of the week: Mystery object, police raid spa, Ford on Wilmot land controversy
Wildlife Survey Protection Proactive Approach Human-Wildlife Conflicts
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »