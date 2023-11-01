Majority of Ottawa residents support Lansdowne 2.0 plan, poll for OSEG shows

Support for the project was highest in the suburbs, with 62 per cent of respondents in west Ottawa, 61 per cent of residents in south Ottawa, 60 per cent of respondents in Orleans and 58 per cent of respondents in Kanata/Stittsville supporting the project.

When it comes to the major elements of Lansdowne 2.0, 73 per cent are in favour of replacing the 56-year-old Arena at TD Place with a new event centre, and 70 per cent support replacing the 56-year-old north-side stands at the stadium.

Renderings of what Lansdowne Park will look like when Lansdowne 2.0 is complete. A new 5,500-seat arena can be seen in the background outside the east end of the stadium. The north side will see new residential towers and stadium seating. (City of Ottawa)

The survey finds a majority of residents believe Lansdowne 2.0 will"strongly or moderately" benefit Ottawa's sports and entertainment life, according to Ekos. The survey finds 51 per cent of respondents anticipate a strong improvement to the area, while 29 per cent expect a moderate improvement. Nearly 70 per cent of respondents feel Ottawa's tourism industry and the local economy will benefit from the project.

New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCOTTAWA: Advocates want officer fired for threatening to kill his exAn Ottawa police vehicle parked outside of the Ottawa Courthouse in August 2023.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Ottawa officer who interacted with Chris Barber back on stand at convoy organizers’ trialCrown prosecutors are expected to continue questioning Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as a ‘secondary’ contact for Chris Barber

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

CBCOTTAWA: Ottawa teacher suspended for 2 days after confining student in lockerCollège catholique Franco-Ouest, where the incident took place in December 2020.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Obituary: Ottawa's Inderjit Handa founded eponymous health food and travel storesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CBCOTTAWA: Man's Plan for Grass Airstrip in Ottawa's Rural West End ApprovedTransport Canada has given approval for a man's plan to build a grass airstrip on his property in Ottawa's rural west end, despite safety concerns raised by some area residents.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕

CBCOTTAWA: Power Restored at The Ottawa Hospital's General Campus After Transformer FirePower has been fully restored at The Ottawa Hospital's General campus on Smyth Road, three days after a transformer fire forced the relocation of dozens of patients and shut power to parts of the hospital, but its emergency department remains closed.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕