Majority of Ottawa residents support Lansdowne 2.0 plan, poll for OSEG shows

Support for the project was highest in the suburbs, with 62 per cent of respondents in west Ottawa, 61 per cent of residents in south Ottawa, 60 per cent of respondents in Orleans and 58 per cent of respondents in Kanata/Stittsville supporting the project.
When it comes to the major elements of Lansdowne 2.0, 73 per cent are in favour of replacing the 56-year-old Arena at TD Place with a new event centre, and 70 per cent support replacing the 56-year-old north-side stands at the stadium.
Renderings of what Lansdowne Park will look like when Lansdowne 2.0 is complete. A new 5,500-seat arena can be seen in the background outside the east end of the stadium. The north side will see new residential towers and stadium seating. (City of Ottawa)
The survey finds a majority of residents believe Lansdowne 2.0 will"strongly or moderately" benefit Ottawa's sports and entertainment life, according to Ekos. The survey finds 51 per cent of respondents anticipate a strong improvement to the area, while 29 per cent expect a moderate improvement. Nearly 70 per cent of respondents feel Ottawa's tourism industry and the local economy will benefit from the project.
