“If I was running an alcoholic beverage company ... this is not a space that I would ignore,” said Joel Gregoire, associate director for food and drink at market research company Mintel.

While Mintel research shows around 15 per cent of Canadians 20 and older don't drink at all, there's another, likely much larger group of consumers that aren't cutting out alcohol entirely, but cutting back -- known as the “sober curious,” said Gregoire.

Companies large and small are seizing on that opportunity. When Sarah Kate founded Some Good Clean Fun, a website covering and promoting non-alcoholic drinks and alcohol-free lifestyle content in April 2021, she said there were very few products on the market for her to drink, let alone write about. headtopics.com

Kate has also noticed a growing trend in acquisitions of these small brands, such as Keurig Dr Pepper buying the ready-to-drink non-alcoholic cocktail brand Atypique from a Quebec company. It also launched a non-alcoholic Captain Morgan Spiced Gold this year, a non-alcoholic Tanqueray gin in 2021, and a non-alcoholic Gordon's gin in 2020. (None of these are currently available in Canada, according to Diageo.)

The “sober curious” group is growing, especially among younger generations, said Diageo's head of marketing for Canada, Nadia Niccoli. The pandemic seems to have accelerated this shift, she added, with more consumers looking for healthier options. headtopics.com

“This is something we've been working on for quite some time,” she said. “But the reality is that the rapid change in consumer habits has given us the opportunity to offer more versatility and come to market quicker, knowing that the demand is there versus us trying to create the demand back in 2017, 2018.”

