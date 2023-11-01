HEAD TOPICS

Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin says he wanted to return to duty after being cleared in trial

Fortin expressed concerns with the way the military handles sexual misconduct allegations, and his case in particular, in a statement today posted to his LinkedIn profile.

Defence Minister Bill Blair told reporters that he can't talk about the case because the government came to a settlement with Fortin last month in a lawsuit he had filed.

