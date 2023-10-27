Maine shooting: family members identify victims

According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. Six were male and one was female. Eight more people, all male, died at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three others died after being taken to hospitals.Bill Young, 44, of Winthrop, had taken his 14-year-old son, Aaron, to play in a youth bowling league at Just-in-Time Recreation. Both died.

“He was a character. He didn't meet anyone he didn't like,” Wellman Brewer said of his younger brother. Brewer-Ross and his fiance, Rachael, had just celebrated the second birthday of their daughter, Elle, two weeks earlier.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you all that Joshua Seal has passed awayâ€¦ no, he was murdered, in the 10/25 shooting in Lewiston. It still feels surreal,” she wrote.Retiree Bob Violette, 76, devoted himself to his volunteer job coaching the youth bowling league that was practicing Wednesday night, said Patrick Poulin, whose teenage son has been a member for three years. headtopics.com

“Sometimes kids are having a hard time for whatever reason, discouraged or something,” he said. “He was great at picking them up and getting them to move along from that issue and get things going in the right direction.”

Poulin replied that he'd have to think about it. Asked Thursday if he'd consider it now, he said, “Someone's got to step back in.”Michael Deslauriers' father told CBS News that his son was one of those killed at Just-In-Time Recreation. His father, who shares the same name, said his son and a friend both were killed as they charged at the shooter after making sure their wives and several children were safe.Joe Walker was the bar manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille. headtopics.com

Read more:

CP24 »

Maine's governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in LewistonLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday. Read more ⮕

Maine's governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in LewistonLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday. Read more ⮕

Maine's governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in LewistonLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday. Read more ⮕

Maine's governor says at least 18 people were killed, 13 injured in shootings in LewistonMaine's governor, Janet Mills, said Thursday at least 18 people have been killed and 13 injured in a mass shooting at a Lewiston bowling alley and at a nearby bar Wednesday night. Read more ⮕

Maine's governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in LewistonLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday. Read more ⮕

Maine manhunt for Lewiston mass shooter extends to another nightExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕