Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The latest mass shooting in the United States, which killed 18 people in Maine, prompted U.S. Representative Jared Golden, whose constituents died in the massacre, to reverse his opposition to a ban on assault-style weapons.

Golden, a conservative Democrat who represents a district that supported then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, on Thursday said he had opposed a ban out of"false confidence" that his community was above such violence.

Biden said in a statement on Friday the nation was mourning"another senseless and tragic mass shooting" and urged Republicans to help pass a bill"banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers." headtopics.com

Mike Johnson, a Republican who took on the House's top role of Speaker earlier this week, appeared to close the door on any effort. "We have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that's the Second Amendment. And that's why our party stands so strongly for that. ... This is not the time to be talking about legislation," he said.

The U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms. Republicans, with the financial support of a powerful gun rights lobby, largely oppose restrictions on gun ownership. The U.S. has seen multiple massacres involving assault-style weapons in recent years. Biden, who is running for reelection in 2024, is expected to make proposals to tighten gun laws a key component of his campaign. headtopics.com

It came as the U.S. Supreme Court broadly expanded gun rights by ruling Americans have a constitutional right to carry handguns in public for self-defense.

