Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues

Army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.The names and pictures of the 16 males and 2 females who died were released as State Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck asked for a moment of silence at a news conference. Their ages ranged from 14 to 76.

“We’re going to be all over the place,” Sauschuck said. “That’s not saying that we know that the individual is in this house, you know, in that house or they’re in that swath of land, this acreage.” Police and other law enforcement officers were spotted in several areas around the region on Friday. Divers searched the water near a boat launch in Lisbon, and a farming business in the same town. At points throughout the day, police vehicles were seen speeding through several towns, lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Authorities found a suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, the law enforcement officials said. They said it didn’t provide any specific motive for the shooting. Authorities also recovered Card’s cellphone in the home, making a search more complicated because authorities routinely use phones to track suspects, the officials said. headtopics.com

The Cards have lived in Bowdoin for generations, neighbors said, and various members of the family own hundreds of acres in the area. The family owned the local sawmill and years ago donated the land for a local church.

Family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar, according to the law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. When he was hospitalized in July in New York, Card had told military officials he had been hearing voices and said he wanted to harm other soldiers, the officials said. headtopics.com

Read more:

BurnabyNOW_News »

A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in placeLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a massive search Thursday for a U.S. Read more ⮕

A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in placeLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a massive search Thursday for a U.S. Read more ⮕

A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in placeLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a massive search Thursday for a U.S. Read more ⮕

A suspect in the fatal shooting of 18 in Maine is still at large. Residents are sheltering in placeLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Authorities carried out a massive search Thursday for a U.S. Read more ⮕

Maine's governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in LewistonLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday. Read more ⮕

Maine's governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in LewistonLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor says 18 people were killed and 13 were injured in shootings in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills made the remarks at a press conference Thursday. Read more ⮕