Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues

State Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck made the announcement Friday afternoon at a news conference in which he named all 18 victims of the mass shooting. All of the victims' families have been notified, officials said.

Police and other law enforcement officers were spotted in several areas around the region on Friday. Divers searched the water near a boat launch in Lisbon, and a farming business in the same town. At points throughout the day, police vehicles were seen speeding through several towns, lights flashing and sirens blaring.

Authorities found a suicide note at a home associated with Card on Thursday that was addressed to his son, the law enforcement officials said. They said it didn't provide any specific motive for the shooting. Authorities also recovered Card's cellphone in the home, making a search more complicated because authorities routinely use phones to track suspects, the officials said. headtopics.com

"This is his stomping ground," Richard Goddard, who lives on the road where a search took place on Thursday, said of the suspect. "He knows every ledge to hide behind, every thicket." A neighbour, Dave Letarte, said Card's family let them deer hunt on their property and were kind, although Letarte said he noticed Card appeared to have mental problems for a while.A telephone number listed for Card in public records was not in service. A woman who answered a phone number for one of Card's relatives on Thursday afternoon said the family was helping the FBI. She didn't give her name or additional details.

The victims of the shootings include Bob Violette, 76, a retiree who was coaching a youth bowling league and was described as devoted, approachable and kind. Auburn City Coun. Leroy Walker told news outlets that his son, Joe, a manager at the bar and grill, died going after the shooter with a butcher knife. Peyton Brewer-Ross was a dedicated pipefitter at Bath Iron Works whose death leaves a gaping void in the lives of his partner, young daughter and friends, members of his union said. headtopics.com

