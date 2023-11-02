Maine Governor Will Form Panel To Investigate Lewiston Shootings And Police Response

“I know that the Maine State Police are working hard to conduct a thorough and comprehensive criminal investigation of the shooting, but I also believe that the gravity of this attack on our people ― an attack that strikes at the core of who we are and the values we hold dear ― demands a higher level of scrutiny,” Mill said in aat a bowling alley and a restaurant/bar in Lewiston, killing 18 people and injuring several others in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. in 2023.
“This raises crucial questions about actions taken and what more could have been done to prevent this tragedy from occurring,” Mills said., Card spent two weeks in a mental health facility this summer following an altercation in July at a convenience store near West Point, New York.In the store parking lot, Card accused three of the soldiers he was with of calling him a pedophile and then shoved one of them, a close friend, CNN reported.
After his release, Card punched another soldier who had warned Card of the trouble he could get into if he continued threatening to shoot up places, including an Army Reserve center in Saco, Maine,, the U.S. Army Reserve notified the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office of Card’s threats to shoot up the training center, which resulted in an alert being sent to all law enforcement agencies in Maine in September.but was unsuccessful.
“A cornerstone of the ability to heal is to know the truth ― in this case, the facts of what happened on that tragic night, of the months that led up to it, and of the police response to it,” Mills said in the statement.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕
Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕
Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕
Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕