Mahathir Advocates Currency Peg With Ringgit Lowest Since Crisis

S. Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group Hires Former Trump Impeachment CounselCrypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group has hired Barry Berke, who played an instrumental role in the impeachments of Donald Trump, to defend it against a civil lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Japan says it's on standby to deal with 'one-sided' currency moves as yen tumblesMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Advocates call on Quebec to reduce impaired driving limit from 0.08 to 0.05In every Canadian province except Quebec, drivers can face sanctions for having a blood-alcohol level of 05. In Quebec the limit is .08.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

CBCTORONTO: Documents show Ford's office, partisan staff involved in municipal boundary move: advocatesMunicipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra, right, stands next to Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the Legislature in Toronto on Oct. 25, 2023.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Itau, BTG Embrace Blockchain Ahead of Brazil Digital Currency LaunchBrazil’s biggest lenders are getting behind the country’s central bank as it prepares to launch a digital version of the nation’s currency.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

CBCOTTAWA: Advocates want officer fired for threatening to kill his exAn Ottawa police vehicle parked outside of the Ottawa Courthouse in August 2023.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕