Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes central Philippines

The offshore quake was at a depth of 19.2 km (12 miles), USGS said, off the central province of Eastern Samar. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned of damage and aftershocks in an advisory but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Philippines lies on the"Ring of Fire", a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is prone to earthquakes.

